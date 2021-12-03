Jenna Laube

Restoration Program Manager

U.S. Air Force

Jenna Laube, a professional engineer, spent nearly a year assessing BP PLC’s environmental remediation systems in the U.S. and internationally. She worked with the engineering VP to dissect every engineering section of each system into functional nodes and established operating limits.

“I am continually working to improve my own skillsets so I can be an excellent environmental engineer, mental health advocate and an example of strong female leadership personally and professionally,” she said.

Laube earned her bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

She enjoys mentoring and still keeps in touch with two young professionals in New England that she mentored years ago as their “forever mentor.”

Laube is committed to mental health support and women’s leadership development.

She has served in leadership at the Junior League of Baltimore since 2014.

She has been a volunteer crisis counselor with Crisis Text Line for five years, working with individuals who are reaching their breaking point and helping them regain a sense of calm and inspiring hope.

“Because I believe you get out of your experiences what put you into them, I embrace every challenge and throw myself into learning as much as I can and then problem-solving,” Laube said.