John J. Leidig | Md. Office of Administrative Hearings

Administrative Law Judge John J. Leidig was appointed as director of operations of the Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings.

Leidig started at the OAH in 2014 and was promoted to Deputy Director of Operations in 2018. As OAH’s new director of operations, ALJ Leidig is responsible for monitoring the timeliness of decisions and supervising the ALJs, Administrative Aides and the Clerk’s Office.

OAH’s Operations’ Division is responsible for expeditious case management, assignment of cases, and ensuring that backlogs do not develop. Prior to joining the OAH, Leidig was a partner with Shapiro Sher Guinot & Sandler in Baltimore.