Joi Thompson

Vice President, Commercial Banker

JPMorgan Chase

Since March 2018, Joi Thompson has served as vice president overseeing commercial banking clients at JPMorgan Chase. A graduate of Hampton University and Howard University School of Business, she has worked at several banks throughout her career, including Wells Fargo, SunTrust and Citi.

In her current role, Thompson is dedicated to mentoring junior employees, recruiting Black talent and advocating for minority business owners.

“It’s my way of giving back, as others did to me,” she says. “As a Black female banker in a male-dominated industry, I hope to inspire other women to build their networks and prove to them that when you’re passionate about something anything is possible.”

In her free time, Thompson volunteers with the Maryland Food Bank in Baltimore and is a member of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.

“As women grow throughout their careers, it’s important to speak up, speak out and ask questions – especially when we might be the only female around the table,” she says. “Without open dialog, companies lose the innovative ideas that women are known for.”