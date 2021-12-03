Kara D. Beverly

Equity Compliance Investigator

Johns Hopkins University

Kara D. Beverly is passionate about using her professional experience to help young women and her peers gain confidence as they prepare for new academic and career opportunities.

For more than five years, she has worked as an equity compliance investigator at Johns Hopkins University. Beverly previously served as a staff attorney at SAGE Dining Services Inc. and an associate at Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs LLP. She earned her legal degree from the Howard University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Villanova University.

As a catalyst for change in her community through uplifting women and families, Beverly has held multiple volunteer roles over the years at several area nonprofits. She is a commissioner and co-chair of the public policy agenda committee for the Baltimore County Commission For Women, president-elect of the Junior League of Baltimore and immediate past president and a member of the board of directors for the Women’s Housing Coalition.

For nearly 20 years, she has been active with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She is a member of the Psi Phi Omega Chapter in East Baltimore and holds several positions including parliamentarian and assistant recording secretary.