Lauren DiMartino | Brown Goldstein

Brown, Goldstein & Levy has added attorney Lauren DiMartino to its team. As an associate, DiMartino will advocate for her clients across various areas of civil rights matters, including fair housing, education and disability rights, police misconduct and workplace discrimination. Her practice also includes appeals, commercial litigation and criminal defense.

Her legal experience centers on education equity, constitutional law, anti-discrimination and government misconduct.

Before joining BGL, DiMartino was a legal fellow at the University of Colorado School of Law’s Byron White Center for the Study of American Constitutional Law, where she researched the potential for new civil rights legislation, analyzed trends in national injunctions and helped develop new initiatives around voting and civic engagement.