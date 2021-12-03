M’Balu P. Bangura

Equity Specialist

Baltimore City Office of Equity & Civil Rights

M’Balu P. Bangura is passionate about removing barriers to success for others. This desire fuels her everyday actions both personally and professionally.

She joined the Baltimore City Office of Equity & Civil Rights in 2018 as an equity specialist after working for nearly two years as a risk analyst and civil rights investigator for the City of Tacoma’s Office of Equity and Human Rights. “I am committed to helping create a work environment where all employees feel heard, valued and represented,” she said.

Working on her doctorate in public administration from the University of Baltimore, Bangura has earned a master’s and bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from New Jersey City University and St. John’s University, respectively.

The creation of Baltimore’s first equity report is one of her proudest professional accomplishments to date. The 127-page report’s goal is to not only educate the City’s agencies but also the public on what staff are doing to make Baltimore more inclusive and diverse.