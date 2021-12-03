Meredith K. Boram

Associate

Venable LLP

As an associate at Venable LLC, Meredith K. Boram focuses her practice on product liability and mass torts with a concentration on complex pharmaceutical litigation in state and federal courts.

While attending the University of Maryland, Boram earned a bachelor’s degree in government and politics and a certificate in LGBT studies. She completed her Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law graduating summa cum laude.

First coming to Venable in 2015 as a summer associate, she was named an associate a year later. She is a member of the firm’s hiring committee and serves as the associate coordinator for the Baltimore office’s summer associate program. “I’m fortunate to be able to use my position, privilege and voice to help make a difference while also doing a job that I love,” she said.

Boram volunteers at the Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County, serving as a board member and holding the title of vice president.