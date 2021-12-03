Veronica D. Jackson

Principal

Miles & Stockbridge

As an employment and data privacy attorney at the law firm of Miles & Stockbridge for the past six years, Veronica D. Jackson defends employers in a range of litigation matters and counsels clients through cybersecurity incidents.

She earned her law degree at Georgetown University Law Center.

One of the biggest challenges facing women, Jackson said, is “managing all of the hats that we wear. Work, family, community – it’s a huge challenge to balance it all and ‘show up’ for the people we care about, in and outside of work.”

To deal with the challenge, she surrounds herself with people “who respect me as a whole person with all of the priorities that come with me. I also see it as an important part of leadership to demonstrate that balance and advocate for it for others.”

As chair of the Miles Minority Network, Jackson inspires change by building relations based on honesty and trust – “both in mentoring and in communication with non-diverse attorneys regarding opportunities for change.”

She also helped launch and continues to work with the firm’s Black Business & Start-Up Initiative, which provides free legal services to emerging Black entrepreneurs in the area – “so we can temper some of the barriers they uniquely experience.”