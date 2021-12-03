Virginia Yeoman and Paris Bullock | Law Office of Laurie M. Wasserman

The Law Office of Laurie M. Wasserman hired Virginia Yeoman as an associate attorney and Paris Bullock as a family law paralegal.

As a family law associate attorney, Yeoman’s practice will focus on divorce, custody, child support, protective orders and contempt matters. Yeoman is a certified mediator and a firm believer that a comprehensive, thoughtful settlement agreement will last longer than a decision issued by a court. She also completed the Best Interest Attorney training for children who need court-appointed representation in family law cases.

As a family law paralegal, Bullock will help the firm’s team prepare for hearings and trials as well as help draft and file legal documents.