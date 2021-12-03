Zy Richardson

Director of Communications

Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office

Before joining the Baltimore city state’s attorney office as director of communications, Zy Richardson spent three years transforming her two-person unit at the D.C. Department of Public Works, into a 13-person team.

“We unnecessarily live with an enormous pressure to excel in everything,” she says of working women. “We’re taught to avoid mistakes, show strength, and avoid any outward display of weakness, particularly as we excel in leadership roles. But, in this, we too frequently fail to celebrate and recognize our own brilliance.”

A resident of Baltimore, Richardson graduated from Morgan State University and American University and holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in public communications. She says her greatest professional accomplishment to date was helping support the release of three men jailed for 36 years for a crime they did not commit.

“I watched these men walk out of jail and onto the sidewalk on Lexington Street in downtown Baltimore free of chains with smiles, tears and able to hug their families for the first time in nearly 40 years,” she says. “They helped me to recognize my own gifts and reaffirmed the love I have for my work and my city.”