Cordish to sell 3 casino properties for $1.8B, then lease them back (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2021

The Cordish Companies is selling three of its casino properties -- including Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover -- for $1.81 billion and then leasing them back, an increasingly popular arrangement in the gaming industry. The buyer is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. The other two properties in the transaction are Live! Casino ...

