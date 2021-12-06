Jack Dwyer

Owner, Chairman of the Board

Capital Funding Group

As head of the Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group, an organization he founded in 1993, Jack Dwyer runs a company that provides financing solutions for health care facilities, focusing on long-term care, assisted living and hospital sectors.

During the first half of this year, the company closed more than $2 billion in health care financing.

Dwyer’s advice to future leaders is simple: “Listening is the most important thing.” Whether the person is older or younger, he said, you never know what you might learn.

His management style, in part, includes being a good listener. His hands-on approach was even more important during the pandemic, he said, when his company had to be flexible and especially responsive to the changed needs of his employees, clients and the community.

His greatest accomplishment is the Jack and Nancy Dwyer Workforce Development Center he and his wife formed this year.

He described it as a first-of-its-kind nonprofit whose mission is “to improve the lives of senior housing residents while alleviating the negative effects of poverty by providing job training and placement services, educational programs and financial assistance within the skilled nursing and senior housing industries.”

He said he is also proud of a $3 million donation to the Mother Mary Lange Catholic School for seed money to begin the fundraising effort to build the first new Catholic school in Baltimore in 57 years.

Asked about his favorite community group, Dwyer said Baltimore as a whole.

“I think Baltimore is unique and has so much to offer,” he explained. “The Baltimore community has been great to me, my family and my business. My goal is to give back to this community as much as I can, and that was a big part in forming Dwyer Workforce Development.”

