Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JAYMON SIMPSON v. STATE OF MAYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions December 6, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Seizure This case presents the question of when, in the course of Jaymon Simpson’s encounter with police, he was seized. Everyone agrees that if he was seized at the time officers positioned their cruisers around his vehicle, the gun found as a result of this seizure should have ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo