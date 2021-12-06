Jennifer Pierce | Baltimore Life Insurance

The Baltimore Life Insurance Co. has appointed Jennifer Pierce as vice president and controller of the company.

Pierce’s primary focus will be overseeing the accounting and financial reporting operations of the company. Pierce will report to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Richard A. Spencer III.

Pierce brings varied skills, knowledge, and experience having worked in the financial services industry prior to joining Baltimore Life. She served as the controller at Full Stack Finance. Pierce also served as the treasurer at Trans World Assurance Company, and as an assistant controller at BigCommerce.

Pierce graduated from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She earned her master’s degree in Professional Accountancy from the University of Texas at Austin and is a Certified Public Accountant.