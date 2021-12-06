Jody Kline | Miller, Miller & Canby

Miller, Miller & Canby’s Jody Kline has been elected president of the George Washington Chapter of Lamda Alpha International (LAIGW).

As president, Kline will host meetings and professional seminars, manage the organization’s speakers’ program, oversee the Chapter’s annual prizes for outstanding developments within the Washington region and attend global events as the chapter representative. He begins his two-year term immediately.

Lamda Alpha International is an honorary society of land economics professionals with 28 chapters around the world. Membership is restricted to individuals who have more than 15 years of experience with practical application of the principles of preservation, development, and better utilization of the world’s land resources. Membership is selective and based on outstanding contributions to the “knowledge, understanding and practice of land economics.”

The George Washington Chapter is comprised of experts in the fields of architecture, finance, urban design, economic research, engineering, education, law, banking, land development, appraisal and property management.