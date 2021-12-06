Larry Gibson

Morton & Sophia Macht Professor of Law

University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

Larry Gibson has remained in Maryland throughout his life, but that hasn’t stopped him from traversing the globe — he has visited more than 65 countries along the way.

Gibson is a renowned professor of law, civil rights leader and expert and political powerhouse.

He was the first African American law professor at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia and at his high school, Baltimore City College, he was the first African American class officer.

For nearly 50 years, he has been on the faculty of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in College Park, where he continues to teach.

He has directed local, state and national political campaigns since 1968, his online biography states.

Gibson attended Howard University in Washington and went on to earn his law degree from Columbia University. He worked in private practice and for the U.S. Justice Department.

He has also served as a campaign consultant and political adviser in Africa since 2001, including to the former president of Liberia and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Marc Ravalomanana, the former president of Madagascar.

Gibson is a biographer of former associate justice Thurgood Marshall, writing “Young Thurgood: The Making of a Supreme Court Justice.”

He was also the principal advocate for a law that added Marshall’s name to the rebranded Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshal Airport.

At a ceremony naming the state’s law library in honor of Marshall, a Baltimore native and the first African American U.S. Supreme Court justice, Gibson told The Daily Record that his 20 years of researching the former justice revealed an “impatient, confident and optimistic” advocate who had a commanding presence and whose cases “shaped and reshaped American law” for the better in the areas of due process, equal protection and free speech.

“One knew when Thurgood Marshall was in the room,” Gibson said during the ceremony.

