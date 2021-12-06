Michael Galiazzo

President

Regional Manufacturing Institute (RMI)

Thinking big and acting bold are key goals of Michael Galiazzo, whose message is that manufacturing in Maryland provides pathways from poverty to prosperity.

Galiazzo first helped create the Regional Manufacturing Institute (RMI) when he was the director of Retraining and Community Development at Dundalk Community College. He has served as its president since 1990. In that role, he has helped eliminate certain taxes on manufacturers, established recognition of Champions of Maryland Manufacturing and most recently developed a working partnership with Maryland Public Television to produce “Made in Maryland,” a TV show about Maryland manufacturing that premiered Oct. 2.

“My decades-long advocacy of manufacturing is a strategy for social change to help people access well-paying jobs with benefits and a path to a middle-class living,” Galiazzo said. “The Icon award is an endorsement of my efforts to achieve significance, but more importantly, it is an endorsement of the value of manufacturing as an agent of social change.”

Galiazzo paved the way for a grant award that created Baltimore’s MidAtlantic Minority Business Development Agency Advanced Manufacturing Center. RMI has partnered with the Center to host conferences for minority leaders in manufacturing.

Additionally, he has diversified the board of RMI and promoted people from minority backgrounds in the manufacturing industry. Throughout his career, he has helped unemployed people access training and education.

“Mike is one of few individuals who understands how to influence the macro while working with the micro,” said N. Scott Phillips, director of the center. “His network includes leaders in Annapolis and people on plant floors around the state. He is a humble man with genuine commitment and concern.”

Galiazzo earned his Doctor of Philosophy in education administration from the University of Texas at Austin. He previously served as the state manufacturer coordinator for the Maryland Department of Business and Economic Development and served in the U.S. Air Force.

