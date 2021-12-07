Anne Tyler

Author

Anne Tyler is a bestselling, awardwinning novelist who has published more than 20 books.

Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, she grew up in North Carolina and is a longtime resident of Baltimore. Tyler entered Duke University when she was 16 and graduated three years later majoring in Russian. She is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Before settling in Baltimore when she became a full-time writer, she worked as a bibliographer at Duke and a librarian at McGill University in Montreal.

Her first novel, “If Morning Ever Comes,” was published in 1964. Her 1985 novel “The Accidental Tourist” was made into a film in 1988.

In 1989, she won a Pulitzer Prize for her novel titled “ Breathing Lessons. Her most recent book titled “Redhead by the Side of the Road” was longlisted for the Booker Prize. It is set in Baltimore.

“I guess it’s no secret that Baltimore is going through a hard spell,” she told The Associated Press about the city in 2020. “And yet it’s such a kindhearted city, paradoxical though that sounds. Just about everyone here, across all classes and cultures, behaves with grace and patience.”

Tyler moved to Baltimore in 1967 when her husband, an Iranian child psychiatrist was offered a job. In 2018, she told the New York Times that at first she hated the move but came to love it and most of her books have been set in Baltimore.

Writers John Updike, Eudora Welty, Nick Hornby and Jonathan Franzen have called themselves fans of Tyler which she called a “thrill” when interviewed by The Guardian in 2015.

In March, Publishers Marketplace announced that Tyler has another novel planned to release in 2022 called “French Braid.” It is partly set in the COVID-19 pandemic.

