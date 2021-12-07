Bryn Parchman

President/CEO (Ret.)

Port Discovery Children’s Museum

With a deep desire to bring smiles to kids’ faces along with education into their lives, Bryn Parchman worked to open Port Discovery Children’s Museum nearly a quarter of a century ago. Her tireless devotion helped to put the institution on a path to acclaim as one of the best children’s museums in the country.

She served for 18 years as the president and CEO and previously held the positions of chief operating officer and vice president of marketing. During her tenure in the top spot, her vision and leadership brought many dreams into reality including the creation of state-of-the-art interactive educational exhibits, early learning programs and outreach efforts that bring the museum into communities across the state. A main priority throughout her career was making sure all children, especially those from underserved communities as well as military and special needs, received access to educational programs.

Her tenure saw the museum’s completion of a $10.5 million capital campaign, the opening of their first temporary satellite location and helping children and families with virtual and in-person programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also led the museum’s recent launch of PlayMakers, an access program designed to make play and learning available for all.

One community group Parchman is passionate about is the Baltimore-based Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service where she serves on their board of directors. The faith-based national nonprofit works to help immigrants and refugees settle in the United States including finding housing, work and access to essential resources that will help them succeed and plant roots. The group has recently been working to help Afghan refugees after the United States ended its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan.

Parchman notes of the group that they are meeting the needs of refugees and children by utilizing innovative programming, relentless advocacy and cultivation of critical relationships. “Their team is amazing,” she said.

A main priority through-out her career was making sure all children, especially those from underserved communities as well as military and special needs, received access to educational programs.