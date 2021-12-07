James A. Snead

Partner Emeritus

Ziger/Snead Architects

James A. Snead is a partner at Ziger/ Snead Architects, a Baltimore-based architecture firm founded in 1984. He became partner emeritus in 2019. The company credits his appreciation for keeping things simple and logical in helping set the foundation for sustainable business practices.

He has designed both private homes and large-scale public institutions. Some of his most prominent projects include work on the Maryland State House Dome Restoration, The Ivy Hotel and Fells Point Maritime Museum. He is a registered architect in Maryland, Washington, Pennsylvania, Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Before beginning his architecture career, he spent time as a carpenter and painter. That time gave him perspective in the values of craft, attention to detail and the importance of clear documentation and communication. That focus on details, communication and relationships has helped him complete exceptional design and effective construction projects.

He has a reputation for understanding what a client wants and delivering more.

He’s served the community through time on the Gilman School Board of Trustees from 1992 to 2005. He was part of the Maryland Institute College of Art, Center for Architecture and Interior Design Advisory Board from 1990 to 2008 serving as chairman for the final 10 years.

He served as the president of the Foundaton for the Preservation of Government House, Maryland’s Governor’s Residence from 2003 to 2006.

Since 2006, Snead has also served as a board member at the Midtown Development Corporation. He became president of the board in 2015.

He’s also served as a board member for Baltimore Clayworks and the Baltimore School for the Arts.

Snead received his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and holds a Master of Architecture from Virginia Tech.

