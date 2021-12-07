Laurie Schwartz

Executive Director

Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore Inc.

Since 2010, Laurie Schwartz has served as executive director of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, a nonprofit organization and business improvement district servicing the inner harbor, harbor east, and waterfront areas.

The partnership accomplishes this through marketing and advocacy and by creating and managing new family-friendly amenities and parks. She previously served as president of the Downtown Partnership, which she helped kickstart during the 1980s. She served as president of the organization for 15 years.

Schwartz briefly served in city hall when Martin O’Malley was mayor and worked for nine years as an independent consultant, helping property owners and attractions in the area.

Most recently, the Waterfront Partnership helped lead the renovation of Rash Field along the southern part of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. It begain working on the project in 2015.

Phase one of the project included two play areas including an adveture park and a skate park. There is also green space and a pavilion with a cafe slated to open in the spring of 2022.

The second phase of the project will focus on recreation, fitness and wellness and include soccer field, walking and jogging paths, reimagine beach area with volleyball courts, a butterfly and bird garden and the relocation of the Pride Memorial.

A native of New York, Schwartz came to Baltimore for graduate school and remained after seeing the power of Baltimore’s waterfront renaissance.

She’s a painter and often shows her artwork. She’s also a swimmer and is training to swim the across harbor from Fells Point to Tidepoint.

