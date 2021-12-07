Mary Pat Seurkamp

President Emerita

Notre Dame of Maryland University

Mary Pat Seurkamp’s career in higher education spans more than four decades. For the last nine years, she has served as president emerita at Notre Dame of Maryland University. Under her leadership, Seurkamp oversaw the addition of a school of pharmacy and increased philanthropic support.

Seurkamp, who is committed to a career in higher education strategy, also serves as leadership consulting chair at the Maryland Higher Education Commission and is the chair of the Maryland Hospital Association Board. Between 2008 and 2011 she served on the Maryland Independent College and University Association Board and previously served on the board and executive committee of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

“Having started my career in student affairs and later in academic affairs, my first priority has always been supporting students,” she says. “I hope my leadership through the years reflects a culture that created challenge, support systems, and well-crafted policies that made it possible for students to succeed and for faculty and staff to be effective and rewarded in their work.”

She is also a founding partner of MPK&D Consulting, which seeks to offer solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing higher education institutions. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Webster University and a master’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

“I have been blessed with smart, competent, and caring colleagues throughout my career,” she says. “Collaboration and teamwork are ultimately what allows us to accomplish good things and achieve our goals over time.”

