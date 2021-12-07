Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Prosecutor: Ravenell used law firm as 'bank' to launder trafficker's drug money

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 7, 2021

A federal prosecutor told a jury Tuesday that Baltimore lawyer Kenneth W. Ravenell had a two-decade-long relationship with a high-level marijuana trafficker that involved laundering millions of dollars in drug proceeds and evading law enforcement using advice gleaned from Ravenell's work as a criminal defense attorney. Ravenell used his law firm at the time, Murphy, Falcon ...

