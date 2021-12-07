Robert Wallace

President and CEO

Bithenergy Inc.

Robert L. Wallace is a Baltimore native, entrepreneur, author, business consultant and speaker who recently made history as the first independent candidate to earn a spot on the ballot to run for mayor of Baltimore.

He has more than 41 years of experience within the engineering, energy, IT and executive coaching industries and currently serves on the Board of Regents for the University System of Maryland. He also serves on the boards of the Greater Baltimore Committee, Kennedy Krieger Institute and the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council and helped start the largest solar energy farm in Howard County.

Wallace is the founder of cybersecurity and IT services provider Bithgroup Technologies Inc., Robert Wallace Media and Bithenergy Inc., an energy services and technology company where he currently serves as president and CEO.

He has authored eight books on wealth creation, strategic partnerships and business entrepreneurship. These books also address the challenges faced by women and people of color. He leads mission trips across Africa and Latin America where he has started businesses, orphanages and schools, and serves as a mentor to minority and womenowned firms.

Wallace holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master’s of Business Administration from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business.

