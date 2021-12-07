Robin Tomechko

CEO

Harford Family House

For more than 35 years, Robin Tomechko has served as a business leader throughout Maryland. She has worked in leadership roles for Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Greater Chesapeake. Since 2016, Tomechko has served as CEO of Harford Family House. She is also an active member of the Aberdeen Rotary Board of Directors and the Harford County Women’s Commission.

“I am very proud of the fact that amidst a global pandemic I led our organization through a first time comprehensive 3-year strategic planning process involving the board, staff and various community stakeholders,” she says. “We now have a clear vision with a roadmap and goals for our future.”

During her tenure, the organization’s net income has grown 328% and has seen a 95% success rate among its programs and has positioned the organization to properly address homelessness in the area. Volunteer work, she says is an important aspect of being a good leader and furthering your company’s message.

“The best advice that I can share with future business leaders is to follow your passion and be collaborative,” Tomechko says. “Dedicate the time, talent, and resources to truly engage in your community with other partners and stakeholders to bring your passion to reality. People generally want to do business with leaders who are familiar and are seen as making a significant impact in their community overall.”

During her more than 30-year career, Tomechko says her most significant mentoring experience has been her decadeslong relationship with her “little sister” Jenny, whom she supported through foster care placements, drug addiction, hospital stays, incarceration, homelessness, custody battles and recovery.

“The best advice that I can share with future business leaders is to follow your passion and be collaborative.”