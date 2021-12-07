Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

UM Upper Chesapeake Health names new CEO (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2021

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health today announced it has chosen Elizabeth Wise, a Pennsylvania hospital executive, as its new president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 10. Since 2017, Wise has served as president of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono and senior vice president, operations, Lehigh Valley Health Network, which includes Lehigh Valley Hospital–Pocono and Lehigh Valley ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo