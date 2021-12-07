Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Union Craft Brewing becomes worker-owned (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter December 7, 2021

Union Craft Brewing is the latest Baltimore business and first Maryland brewery to switch to a worker ownership model, the Baltimore taproom and brewery announced Tuesday.   The new model grants ownership shares to employees — whether they be full- or part-time — who have been with the brewery, located in Baltimore’s Medfield neighborhood, for five ...

