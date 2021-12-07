Walter D. Pinkard Jr.

Board of Directors

Brown Advisory Inc.

Walter D. Pinkard Jr. followed his grandfather and father into commercial real estate by joining the firm his family founded in 1922 — W.C. Pinkard & Co. Inc. The company has changed names several times due to mergers but Pinkard has remained a constant presence there. He served as chairman and CEO at Colliers Pinkard, chairman of Cassidy Turley and now a director of Brown Advisory Inc.

Earning a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a master’s degree in business administration from Yale University, Pinkard has helped to shape the Baltimore commercial skyline for nearly half a century.

Working to make Baltimore a better place, Pinkard gives his time to several organizations. He is board president of the France-Merrick Foundation which provides grants to nonprofit organizations across the state with a focus on the Greater Baltimore area. He is a trustee with the Leonard and Helen R. Stulman Charitable Foundation focusing on aiding the fields of mental wellness, aging and health. With a desire to introduce the arts to children, he is board chairman of the Hippodrome Foundation.

He is heavily involved with Johns Hopkins serving on the National Advisory Council at the School of Nursing as well as a trustee emeritus. His mother Anne was the first elected female trustee in the institution’s history. Pinkard also holds board memberships with the Babe Ruth Birthplace Foundation, the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance and Baltimore Life Insurance Company.

Working to make Baltimore a better place, Pinkard gives his time to several organizations.