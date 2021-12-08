Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ambu awarded national single-use endoscopy contract with Vizient (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2021

Columbia-based endoscope manufacturer Ambu Inc. was awarded a contract in the category of Single-Use Visualization Devices with Vizient Inc., the largest health care performance improvement company in the U.S. The agreement is effective Feb. 1. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The contract with Vizient — whose members represent more than half of the hospitals and ...

