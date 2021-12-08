Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ANTHONY ALSTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions December 8, 2021

Criminal law -- Right to counsel -- Representation by attorney facing disbarment A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Anthony Alston, appellant, of first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment for first-degree murder and a consecutive term of 20 years’ imprisonment for first-degree arson. On appeal, appellant presents ...

