Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore offering $1,000 to city employees who get vaccine (access required)

By: Associated Press December 8, 2021

BALTIMORE — Baltimore will offer $1,000 to municipal employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, city officials say. The one-time payment will be given to workers who have already received their shots or will become fully vaccinated by Jan. 14, Mayor Brandon Scott and City Administrator Christopher Shorter said in a news release Tuesday. “This incentive is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo