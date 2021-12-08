Jenny Miller | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc., a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and investment company, selected Jenny Miller as interior construction coordinator.

She previously worked as Director of Operations for the Baltimore-based senior health care company, Luba’s Services, Inc.

Miller will support the St. John Properties Interior Construction team by handling responsibilities associated with the build-out of client spaces throughout the Maryland portfolio. This includes working directly with project managers in overseeing budgeting and scheduling, interacting with third-party subcontractors, assisting in the securing of permit documents and acting as a liaison to clients.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.