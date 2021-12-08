Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Law Digest — Court of Special Appeals — Dec. 9, 2021 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2021

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Administrative Law; Exhaustion of remedies: The county’s approval of a forest conservation plan, which was but one component of the administrative approval process, was not a final order and thus did not allow for a separate, statutorily authorized mechanism of review subject to exhaustion. Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Inc. v. CREG Westport, ...

