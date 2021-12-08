Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lawyers deny Maryland spy suspect discussed fleeing to evade arrest (access required)

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker December 8, 2021

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for a Maryland woman charged along with her husband in a scheme to sell Navy submarine secrets to a foreign government denied Wednesday that she had contemplated fleeing the United States to avoid arrest. Instead, they said, contempt for then-President Donald Trump was behind the couple's emigration plans. Prosecutors at an October hearing ...

