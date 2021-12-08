Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland board OKs regulation to let some schools drop masks (access required)

By: Associated Press December 8, 2021

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Board of Education passed a regulation Tuesday that would lead to dropping mask mandates in public schools if certain criteria are met. The board approved an emergency regulation with a 12-1 vote, news outlets reported. School districts could drop the mandate if 80% of students and staff in a school are fully vaccinated ...

