Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. treasurer election this year may be unique (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 8, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — The election of a new state treasurer could look a little different this year than it has in the past.  Treasurer Nancy Kopp, 77, announced in October that she would retire by the end of the year. Electing her successor is one of the three priorities of the current special session.  The House and Senate ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo