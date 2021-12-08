Michael Fowler | Point Breeze Credit Union

Point Breeze Credit Union announced that Michael Fowler has joined the organization as commercial lending officer.

In his new role at the credit union, Fowler will serve as a key part of the lending team specializing in business loans, advising members, and helping to evaluate and process the best loan packages for Point Breeze’s members throughout central Maryland.

Fowler has nearly a decade of experience in the lending and finance industry, with previous experience in commercial real estate brokerage, equipment financing, and risk assessment. Most recently, Fowler served as Assistant Vice President for a large regional bank, where he specialized in processing and providing financial information for complex loan approvals and packages.

Throughout his career, he has taken on roles of increasing responsibility at a number of banking, financial and commercial real estate companies.