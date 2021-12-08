Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Morgan State alumnus, journalist Ryan to deliver fall commencement keynote (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2021

Morgan State University President David K. Wilson announced April D. Ryan, White House correspondent, CNN political analyst and Washington bureau chief for TheGrio, will serve as the keynote speaker for the eighth fall commencement exercises at the National Treasure. Ryan returns to alma mater to deliver a message of inspiration before more than 500 anticipated graduates, members of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo