Paul Clary | MD Energy Advisors

Paul Clary, co-founder of MD Energy Advisors, was appointed to the Advisory Council of The Maryland Clean Energy Center, an entity created by the Maryland General Assembly with a mission to assist other state agencies with implementing energy efficiency projects.

Headquartered in Baltimore, Energy Advisors is a customer-centric energy management, marketing, and efficiency firm providing energy solutions to utilities, private companies and residential clients.

The Maryland Clean Energy Center works to advance the adoption of clean energy, energy efficiency products, services and technologies throughout the State to help homeowners and businesses save money on their energy bills.

An additional economic development mission is to create new and existing jobs, drive business development in local communities, assist in the commercialization of innovative technologies and reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions to improve the environment.