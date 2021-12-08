Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Port Of Baltimore receives top U.S. Coast Guard security rating for 13th consecutive year (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2021

The state-owned, public marine terminals of the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore received a top security rating for the 13th consecutive year by the U.S. Coast Guard as part of an annual inspection of facilities. The assessment reviewed security procedures and protocols at the six public marine terminals: Dundalk, Seagirt, North Locust Point, South Locust ...

