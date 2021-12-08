Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

The Y in Central Md. signs leases with Klein Enterprises at Triangle Business Center (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2021

Klein Enterprises, a vertically integrated investor, developer and operator of diversified real estate holdings – Wednesday announced that The Y in Central Maryland signed leases for two spaces totaling 20,086 square feet at Triangle Business Center. The business community is now fully leased with this transaction and the expansion of current tenant, Breethe Inc. Breethe, a tenant ...

