Weis launches fundraising campaign for The Children’s Cancer Foundation (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2021

Weis Markets Wednesday announced its stores have begun a month-long customer donation program in support of The Children’s Cancer Foundation (CCF). From now until Dec. 31, customers have the option of rounding up their orders or purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers at checkout to help support the fight against pediatric cancers.

