WYPR selected as host news organization for Report For America 2022-2023 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2021

WYPR-FM 88.1, Baltimore's National Public Radio news station, was selected for a second time as a host newsroom for Report for America (RFA), the national service program that places emerging journalists into local news organizations to report on under-covered issues and communities. WYPR is one of 270 newsrooms across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and ...

