Enterprise Community Development closes on recapitalization of three affordable senior living communities (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2021

Enterprise Community Development closed on the recapitalization last month of three senior living communities, including Park View at Furnace Branch in Glen Burnie, Park View at Ellicott City II in Ellicott City and Park View at Snowden River in Columbia. Enterprise will preserve the Anne Arundel and Howard County properties as long-term affordable housing at a total ...

