Hogan vetoes redistricting plan; lawmakers swiftly override it (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 9, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — A veto of a legislative plan to redraw the state's eight congressional districts lasted less than two hours before the House and Senate overrode Gov. Larry Hogan's action. Hogan vetoed the bill the day after the legislature sent him the bill, denouncing it as illegal gerrymandering that "makes a mockery of our democracy." In return, ...

