Jack Bloomberg | Wright Constable

Wright, Constable and Skeen LLP welcomed Jacob “Jack” Bloomberg as an associate at the firm’s Baltimore office.

Bloomberg is a goal-focused transactional attorney with experience in business law and estates work. Mr. Bloomberg is admitted to practice in the State of Maryland. As an associate in the Firm’s Baltimore office, he has a general practice and works with a variety of clients in the areas of business law, estates & trusts, and family law. Much of his work focuses on assisting dental and oral surgery practices as well.

He graduated from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in May of 2018. He was a recipient of The Litigation and Advocacy Award and the William P. Cunningham Award, as well as a Semi-Finalist Mediator at the Jeffrey Abrams Mediation Competition. He previously worked as an associate at his father’s law firm, Paul Bloomberg P.A., in Columbia.