Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Jair Lynch acquires Hyattsville’s Plaza Towers for $65.8M (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2021

Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners, an owner and developer of mixed-use properties and attainable housing in the Washington metro area, acquired Plaza Towers, an 11-story high-rise apartment building in Hyattsville for $65.8 million. Jair Lynch purchased the 288-unit multifamily asset from New York-based Angelo Gordon & Co. and Donaldson for $65.8 million. Transwestern Real Estate Services brokered the transaction. Plaza Towers ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo