Leadership Maryland graduates Class of 2021 (access required)

By: Sean Wallace December 9, 2021

Leadership Maryland Thursday announced that 49 members of the Class of 2021 have completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored the entire Class of 2021 at its 28th annual graduation ceremony Dec. 7 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. Each ...

