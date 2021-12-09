Matthew Scales | Visit Harford

The Visit Harford Board of Directors selected Matthew Scales as the organization’s new executive director.

Scales comes to Visit Harford from the Maryland Office of Tourism. Prior to being with the Maryland Office of Tourism, he was the Marketing and Sales Representative for the Maryland Port Authority.

Scales most recently served as the Public Relations Specialist with the Maryland Office of Tourism where he secured regional, national, and international third-party editorial coverage for Maryland tourism. He served as the broadcast spokesperson as well as managing several strategic communications initiatives. Scales is currently the chair-elect of the Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance, which represents five states.