Nicole Necklas Soraruf | Ballard Spahr

As transaction activity increases and strong demand continues in sectors including industrial and logistics and multifamily housing, Ballard Spahr is bringing even more depth to its nationally recognized real estate finance practice with the addition of Nicole Necklas Soraruf, an experienced finance attorney who focuses on real estate transactions.

With more than a decade of experience, Soraruf advises on real estate financings for a variety of clients, including lenders and companies across industries. She joins Ballard Spahr as of counsel and a member of the real estate finance group within the firm’s national finance department. She will be based in the Baltimore office, a focal point of the firm’s real estate finance practice. Ballard Spahr’s Maryland-based attorneys have played central roles in many of the region’s most prominent real estate financing and development projects, including the transformative 235-acre Port Covington mixed-use community in Baltimore.

Soraruf negotiates, structures, drafts and reviews real estate finance transactions and related documentation, as well as corporate resolutions and other governance documents. She has reviewed and analyzed insurance and performed due diligence for transactions involving real estate, aircraft, and other assets. Leading legal industry research service The Best Lawyers in America named Nicole to its lists of 2021 and 2022 “Ones to Watch” in banking and finance law.